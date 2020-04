ജനങ്ങളെ സേവിക്കാൻ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകയുടെ കുപ്പായമണിഞ്ഞ് രാജകുമാരി; പ്രശംസിച്ച് ലോകം

View this post on Instagram

#New Last week Princess Sofia took a 3-day course at Sophiahemmet hospital. The people who completed the course are now able to relieve the hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic. They will for example disinfect equipment and help in the kitchen. Princess Sofia is Sophiahemmet’s honorary president. 📷: TT #princesssofia #prinsessansofia #swedishroyalfamily #kungahuset