ട്രയിനിൽ ഉറങ്ങുന്നതായി അഭിനയിച്ച് വൃദ്ധന്റെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമം; വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി പെൺകുട്ടി

This is my story of Sexual Harrasment.I know that a lot of us are going through this,But we are afraid to speakup.As April is the awareness month against sexual assault,here i am telling the world about my story♥️ #metoo#harassment#sexualharassment#sexualabuse#sexualassault#mystory#standupforyourself#motivation#girlpower#girltable#marvakasim @officialhumansofbombay