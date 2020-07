നിങ്ങൾ എങ്ങോട്ടെങ്കിലും പോകാമോ? മാസ്കില്ലാതെ യുവതി വിമാനത്തിൽ; പരിഭ്രാന്തരായി യാത്രക്കാർ

View this post on Instagram

It's alllll about that law and order...well....up until it comes to the part where you need to wear a mask. A . MASK. 😷 It's the least you can do to be nice to your fellow humans. 🥰Remember the shoe bomber dude and how we all had to start removing our shoes in security...and we all lived...and it didn't kill anyone to adapt? Yeah, that. 🤷🏼‍♀️Anyway - enjoy the drive, ma'am! 😘🚙🙌🏼 (NOTE: If there is a medical reason for not wearing a mask you produce the paperwork from your physician at the gate, which doesn't seem to be the issue here.) P.S. Because I know it will be every other comment — I have no clue how she got all those bags of bullshit on the plane! 😂✈️🙏🏼