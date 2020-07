പ്രായം തോറ്റു പോകും ശാന്താഭായിയുടെ ലാത്തിക്കു മുന്നിൽ: വൈറലായി വിഡിയോ

#WATCH 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar performs 'Lathi Kathi' on streets of Pune to earn a livelihood.



She says, "I'm doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NCI7kcbKxT