മനാമ ∙ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ 3 പേർ കൂടി കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് ആയി മരിച്ചതോടെ മരണസംഖ്യ 219. ആകെ രോഗബാധിതർ 63,189. സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചവർ 56,087. 643 പേർ കൂടി സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചു. 39 പേർ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
