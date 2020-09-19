News
ബഹ്റൈനിൽ 3 പേർ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മനാമ ∙ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ 3 പേർ കൂടി കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് ആയി മരിച്ചതോടെ മരണസംഖ്യ 219. ആകെ രോഗബാധിതർ 63,189. സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചവർ 56,087. 643 പേർ കൂടി സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചു. 39 പേർ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ. 
