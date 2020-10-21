News
31 മുതൽ പാർക്കിങ് ഫീസ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

അജ്മാൻ ∙ അജ്മാൻ ഹെറിറ്റേജ് ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ടിൽ 31 മുതൽ പാർക്കിങ് ഫീസ് ഈടാക്കും. മേഖലയിൽ തിരക്ക് കൂടിവരുന്നതിനാൽ ആണിതെന്നു മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. പാർക്കിങ് മെഷീൻ സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നത് അടക്കമുള്ള നടപടികൾ തുടങ്ങി.
