കോൺസുലർ സേവനം നാളെ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ഫുജൈറ ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ്ബിൽ നാളെ ഒന്നിന്  കോൺസുലർ  സേവനം ഉണ്ടാകും. അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ, അഫിഡവിറ്റ്, പവർ ഓഫ് അറ്റോർണി തുടങ്ങിയ സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്. ഫോൺ: 09 2221155, 050 3901330.   
