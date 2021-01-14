കോൺസുലർ സേവനം നാളെ

ഫുജൈറ ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ്ബിൽ നാളെ ഒന്നിന് കോൺസുലർ സേവനം ഉണ്ടാകും. അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ, അഫിഡവിറ്റ്, പവർ ഓഫ് അറ്റോർണി തുടങ്ങിയ സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്. ഫോൺ: 09 2221155, 050 3901330.
കോൺസുലർ സേവനം നാളെ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
