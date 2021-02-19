ദുബായ് ∙ തുവൂർ കുന്നുംപുറത്ത് ദാസന്റെ മകൻ അനൂപ് കെ.ദാസ് (37) ദുബായിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ : ശ്രീഷ.മകൻ ആൽവിൻ ദാസ്
മലയാളി യുവാവ് ദുബായിൽ മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
