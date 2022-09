കാനഡയിൽ ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് ഫിയോന ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്; ജാഗ്രതാ നിർദേശം

This September 24, 2022, image courtesy of Michael King, special advisor to Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, and his family, shows damaged caused by post-tropical storm Fiona on the Burnt Islands, in the Newfoundland and Labrador Province of Canada. - Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 households as it lashed eastern Canada with strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday, electricity providers said. In the province of Novia Scotia alone, at least 400,000 households lost electricity after Fiona, downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical storm but still packing winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, made landfall, Novia Scotia Power reported.