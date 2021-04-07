ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമാ ലോകത്തെ ബ്രഹ്മാണ്ഡ ചിത്രം 'ബാഹുബലി 2' വിൽ ആരും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാതെ പോയ ചില അബദ്ധങ്ങൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്ന വിഡിയോ ശ്രദ്ധേയമാകുന്നു. ഇതൊരു വിമര്ശനമല്ല മറിച്ച് എന്റര്ടെയ്ന്മെന്റ് മാത്രമാണ് ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് വിഡിയോയില് പ്രത്യേകം പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. ചിത്രീകരണത്തിനിടെ സംഭവിച്ച ചെറുതും അതേസമയം വലുതുമായ കാര്യങ്ങളും വിഎഫ്എക്സിൽ പറ്റിപ്പോയ ചെറുപിഴവുകളുമൊക്കെയാണ് വിഡിയോ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നത്.
ദേവസേനയ്ക്കും കട്ടപ്പയ്ക്കും ഡ്യൂപ്പ്; ബാഹുബലി 2വിലെ 110 അബദ്ധങ്ങൾ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
