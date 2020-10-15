ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ പ്രമുഖ ഐടി കമ്പനി ഇൻഫോസിസിന് ജൂലൈ– സെപ്റ്റംബർ പാദത്തിൽ 4845 കോടി രൂപ ലാഭം. മുൻകൊല്ലം ഇതേ കാലത്തെക്കാൾ 20.5% വർധന. വരുമാനം 8.5% ഉയർന്ന് 24570 കോടിയായി. ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 2–3% വളർച്ച പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു. ജനുവരിയിൽ ശമ്പളവർധന നടപ്പാക്കുമെന്നും കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.
ഇൻഫോസിസിന് ത്രൈമാസ ലാഭം 4845 കോടി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
