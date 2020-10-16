കൊച്ചി∙ ബിഎംഡബ്ല്യു 2 സീരീസ് ഗ്രാൻ കൂപ്പെ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. ചെന്നൈ പ്ലാന്റിലാണ് ഉൽപാദനം. 2 ലീറ്റർ 190 എച്ച്പി ട്വിൻ ടർബോ ഡീസൽ എൻജിനോട് കൂടിയ സ്പോർട് ലൈൻ, എം സ്പോർട് വകഭേദങ്ങൾക്ക് യഥാക്രമം 39,30,000, 41,40,000 എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് എക്സ് ഷോറൂം വില.
ബിഎംഡബ്ല്യു 2 സീരീസ് ഗ്രാൻ കൂപ്പെ വിപണിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
