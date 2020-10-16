കൊച്ചി∙ ലാൻഡ് റോവറിന്റെ വിഖ്യാതമായ എസ്യുവി ഡിഫൻഡറിന്റെ പുതിയ പതിപ്പ് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. മൂന്നു ഡോർ(ഡിഫൻഡർ 90), അഞ്ച് ഡോർ(ഡിഫൻഡർ 110) വകഭേദങ്ങളിലായി വിപണിയിലെത്തുന്ന വാഹനത്തിന് യഥാക്രമം 73.98 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും 79.94 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുമാണ് എക്സ് ഷോറൂം വില. 110 മോഡലാണ് ആദ്യം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ വിൽപനയ്ക്കെത്തുക. 90 മോഡൽ അടുത്ത വർഷം വിപണിയിലെത്തും. 2 ലീറ്റർ ടർബോചാർജ്ഡ് പെട്രോൾ എൻജിനാണു കരുത്തുപകരുന്നത്.
ലാൻഡ് റോവർ ഡിഫൻഡർ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
