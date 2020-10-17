News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

രാജ്കിരൺ റായ് ചെയർമാൻ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
രാജ്കിരൺ റായ്

മുംബൈ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ ബാങ്ക്സ് അസോസിയേഷന്റെ (ഐബിഎ) ചെയർമാനായി യൂണിയൻ ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ എംഡിയും സിഇഒയുമായ ജി. രാജ്കിരൺ റായിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. 
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA