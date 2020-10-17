മുംബൈ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ ബാങ്ക്സ് അസോസിയേഷന്റെ (ഐബിഎ) ചെയർമാനായി യൂണിയൻ ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ എംഡിയും സിഇഒയുമായ ജി. രാജ്കിരൺ റായിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
രാജ്കിരൺ റായ് ചെയർമാൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
