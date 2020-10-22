തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ മുൻനിര സ്കിൻ കെയർ ബ്രാൻഡ് എസ്റ്റേ ലോഡെറിന്റെ ഓൺലൈൻ ഡിവിഷൻ മേധാവിയായി കോട്ടയം പാലാ സ്വദേശി ജിബു തോമസ് നിയമിതനായി.നിസാൻ മുൻ ചീഫ് ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ഓഫിസർ ടോണി തോമസിന്റെ സഹോദരനാണ്. പെപ്സികോ, വാൾമാർട്ട് തുടങ്ങിയ കമ്പനികളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ജിബു തോമസ് എസ്റ്റേ ലോഡെർ ഡിവിഷൻ മേധാവി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
