News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

സോണറ്റ് ബുക്കിങ് 50,000

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കിയ മോട്ടോഴ്സിന്റെ ചെറിയ എസ്‌യുവി സോണറ്റിന് 2 മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ 50,000 ബുക്കിങ് ലഭിച്ചതായി കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു. 6.71 ലക്ഷം രൂപ മുതൽ 11.99 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ ഷോറൂം വിലയിലാണു സോണറ്റ് ലഭിക്കുക.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA