ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കിയ മോട്ടോഴ്സിന്റെ ചെറിയ എസ്യുവി സോണറ്റിന് 2 മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ 50,000 ബുക്കിങ് ലഭിച്ചതായി കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു. 6.71 ലക്ഷം രൂപ മുതൽ 11.99 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ ഷോറൂം വിലയിലാണു സോണറ്റ് ലഭിക്കുക.
സോണറ്റ് ബുക്കിങ് 50,000
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
