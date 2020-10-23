റിലയൻസ് ജിയോ, സ്മാർട്ഫോണുകളിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത ഇന്റർനെറ്റ് ബ്രൌസർ ‘ജിയോ പേജസ്’ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇപ്പോൾ ആൻഡ്രോയ്ഡ് സ്മാർട്ഫോണുകൾക്കുമാത്രമാണ് ലഭ്യം. മലയാളം, ഹിന്ദി, മറാഠി, തമിഴ്, ഗുജറാത്തി, തെലുങ്ക്, കന്നഡ, ബെംഗാളി എന്നീ ഭാഷകളിലും പ്രവർത്തിപ്പിക്കാം. ഗൂഗിൾ പ്ലേസ്റ്റോറിൽനിന്നു ഡൌൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം. വേഗമേറിയ ബ്രൗസർ ആണെന്നും സ്വകാര്യത സംരക്ഷിക്കാൻ പല സംവിധാനങ്ങളുണ്ടെന്നും ജിയോ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത ബ്രൗസറുമായി ജിയോ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
