കൊച്ചി∙ കോംപാക്ട് എസ്യുവി വിഭാഗത്തിൽ മത്സരം കടുപ്പിക്കാൻ ഫ്രഞ്ച് കാർ കമ്പനിയായ റെനോയുടെ കൈഗർ എത്തുന്നു. അടുത്ത വർഷം ജനുവരി–മാർച്ച് മാസത്തോടെ വാഹനം ഇന്ത്യൻ വിപണിയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നു റെനോ അറിയിച്ചു. വിവിധോദ്ദേശ്യ വാഹനമായ ട്രൈബറിന്റെ അതേ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിൽ ഒരുങ്ങുന്ന കൈഗറിൽ റെനോയുടെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ടർബോ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിനാകും ഉണ്ടാകുക.
റെനോ കൈഗർ അടുത്ത വർഷം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Don't postpone surgery of cured asymptomatic persons even if re-test shows positive: Kerala Health Dept
-
Kerala records 5,722 new COVID-19 cases, 6,860 recoveries on Thursday
-
Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,969
-
Palarivattom flyover case: VACB seeks formation of medical board to assess Ibrahim Kunju's health
-
Centre using probe agencies to target Kerala govt: CPM mouthpiece