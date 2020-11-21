മുംബൈ∙ ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ (ബിഗ്ബസാർ) ചില്ലറവ്യാപാര, മൊത്തവ്യാപാര, സംഭരണ, ചരക്കുനീക്ക ബിസിനസുകൾ ഏറ്റെടുക്കാനുള്ള റിലയൻസ് നീക്കത്തിന്, ബിസിനസ് രംഗത്തെ അനാരോഗ്യപ്രവണതകൾ തടയാനുള്ള സംവിധാനമായ കോംപറ്റീഷൻ കമ്മിഷൻ ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ (സിസിഐ) അംഗീകാരം നൽകി. 24713 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ഇടപാട് ഓഗസ്റ്റിലാണു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
റിലയൻസ്– ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഇടപാടിന് സിസിഐ അനുമതി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
