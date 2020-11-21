തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ മിൽമ പാലിന്റെയും പാൽ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെയും പാക്കറ്റ് ഡിസൈൻ അനുകരിച്ചു പുറത്തിറങ്ങുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളെ കരുതിയിരിക്കണമെന്നും വഞ്ചിതരാകരുതെന്നും മിൽമ. ചില സ്വകാര്യ പാൽ, പാൽ ഉൽപാദക സംരംഭങ്ങളുടെ മിൽമയെ അനുകരിച്ചുള്ള പാക്കറ്റ് രൂപകൽപന ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് ഈ മുന്നറിയിപ്പെന്നു ചെയർമാൻ പി.എ.ബാലൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
മിൽമ കവർ അനുകരിച്ച് ‘വ്യാജന്മാർ’
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
