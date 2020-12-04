തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസ് സേവിങ്സ് ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ടിലെ കുറഞ്ഞ ബാലൻസ് തുക 50 രൂപയിൽ നിന്ന് 500 ആക്കിയ തീരുമാനം ഈ മാസം 12 ന് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും.നിലവിൽ മിനിമം ബാലൻസ് 500 രൂപയിൽ താഴെയുള്ള എല്ലാ അക്കൗണ്ട് ഉടമകളും 11 ന് മുൻപായി ഇത് 500 രൂപയെങ്കിലുമാക്കണമെന്നു ചീഫ് പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ ജനറൽ അറിയിച്ചു. മിനിമം ബാലൻസ് ഇല്ലാത്ത അക്കൗണ്ട് ഉടമകളിൽ നിന്നു സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തിന്റെ അവസാന പ്രവൃത്തി ദിവസം മെയിന്റ്നൻസ് ഫീസായി 100 രൂപയും നികുതിയും കുറയ്ക്കും.
പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസ് നിക്ഷേപം: 500 രൂപ മിനിമം ബാലൻസ് 12 മുതൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
