കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം കാർ വിൽപന 2019 ഡിസംബറിലേതിനെക്കാൾ ഉയർന്നു. മൊത്ത വിൽപനയിൽ മിക്ക കമ്പനികളും മികച്ച വർധന രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
കാർ വിൽപന ഉയർന്നു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Congress need not project a CM candidate in Kerala, says Tariq Anwar’s report to Sonia
-
LDF has edge in 98 seats in Kerala: CPM's internal assessment
-
Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after mild cardiac arrest
-
KSRTC to continue concession for students
-
Won't send Kerala's resolution against farm laws to Centre: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan