കൊച്ചി∙ സ്വർണാഭരണ നിർമാണ വിപണന രംഗത്തെ ജോസ്കോ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ ഓഹരിമൂലധനം 120 കോടി രൂപയിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു കോടി രൂപയായി കുറയ്ക്കാൻ ദേശീയ കമ്പനി നിയമ ട്രൈബ്യൂണലിന്റെ കൊച്ചി ബെഞ്ച് അനുമതി നൽകി. റീട്ടെയിൽ ബിസിനസ് ജോസ്കോയുടെതന്നെ ജോസ്കോ ബുള്ള്യൻ ട്രേഡേഴ്സ് പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡ് എന്ന കമ്പനിയിലേക്കു കൈമാറിയതിനെത്തുടർന്ന്, അത്രയും വലിയ മൂലധനം ആവശ്യമില്ലെന്നു ബോധ്യപ്പെട്ടതിനാൽ, 119 കോടി രൂപ ഓഹരിയുടമകൾക്കു തിരികെ നൽകാൻ കമ്പനി ബോർഡ് ഓഫ് ഡയറക്ടേഴ്സ് തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.
ജോസ്കോ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് ഓഹരി മൂലധനം കുറയ്ക്കാൻ അനുമതി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
