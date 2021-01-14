ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ പ്രീമിയം ഹാച്ച്ബാക്ക് ആയ ആൽട്രോസിന്റെ ടർബോ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിൻ വകഭേദം ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. 1.2 ലീറ്റർ ടർബോ ചാർജ്ഡ് എൻജിന് 110 പിഎസ് കരുത്തുണ്ട്. 140 എൻഎം ടോർക്ക്. 0–100 വേഗത കൈവരിക്കാൻ വേണ്ട സമയം 12 സെക്കൻഡിൽ താഴെ.
ആൽട്രോസിന് ടർബോ എൻജിൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
