ആംനെസ്റ്റി അപേക്ഷകൾ ഓരോ വർഷവും

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ വ്യാപാരികളിൽ നിന്ന് ആംനെസ്റ്റി അപേക്ഷകൾ ഓരോ വർഷവും പ്രത്യേകമായി സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ അനുവദിക്കുമെന്നു മന്ത്രി തോമസ് ഐസക്. 2004-05 വരെയുള്ള വിൽപന നികുതി കുടിശിക വാറ്റ് ആംനെസ്റ്റിയുടെ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ പ്രകാരം അടയ്ക്കാൻ അനുവദിക്കും. 2005 മുതലുള്ള വിൽപന നികുതി കുടിശിക പ്രത്യേക ആംനെസ്റ്റി സ്കീം 2020-21 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം വരെ ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. മോട്ടർ കാബുകളുടെയും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് മോട്ടർ കാബുകളുടെയും വാഹന നികുതി കുടിശിക 2022 മാർച്ച് 31നകം 10 ദ്വൈമാസ ഗഡുക്കളായി അടയ്ക്കാം.
