News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

‘ഇന്ത്യൻ’ ജിംനി കയറ്റുമതി തുടങ്ങി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ മാരുതി സുസുകി ഓഫ് റോഡർ വാഹനം ജിംനി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിർമിച്ച് കയറ്റുമതി തുടങ്ങി. ആദ്യ ബാച്ച് ആയി 184 എണ്ണം ലാറ്റിനമേരിക്കൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കയച്ചു. 1.5 ലീറ്റർ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിൻ, 5–സ്പീഡ് മാനുവൽ/ 4 സ്പീഡ് ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് ഗിയർ എന്നിവയുള്ള 3–ഡോർ മോഡലാണിത്. 3.645 മീറ്റർ നീളം.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA