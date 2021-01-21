കൊച്ചി∙ മാരുതി സുസുകി ഓഫ് റോഡർ വാഹനം ജിംനി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിർമിച്ച് കയറ്റുമതി തുടങ്ങി. ആദ്യ ബാച്ച് ആയി 184 എണ്ണം ലാറ്റിനമേരിക്കൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കയച്ചു. 1.5 ലീറ്റർ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിൻ, 5–സ്പീഡ് മാനുവൽ/ 4 സ്പീഡ് ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് ഗിയർ എന്നിവയുള്ള 3–ഡോർ മോഡലാണിത്. 3.645 മീറ്റർ നീളം.
‘ഇന്ത്യൻ’ ജിംനി കയറ്റുമതി തുടങ്ങി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
