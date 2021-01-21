കൊച്ചി∙ മെഴ്സിഡീസ് ബെൻസിന്റെ എസ്യുവി ജിഎൽസി കൂടുതൽ പുതുമകളോടെ വിപണിയിലെത്തി. അലക്സ ഹോം, ഗൂഗിൾ ഹോം, നാവിഗേഷൻ സിസ്റ്റത്തിൽ പാർക്കിങ് ലൊക്കേഷൻ തുടങ്ങിയവ അടക്കമുള്ള കണക്ടിവിറ്റി സംവിധാനമായ മെഴ്സിഡീസ് മീ കണക്ട് സഹിതമാണിപ്പോൾ ജിഎൽസി. പെട്രോൾ മോഡലിന് 57.40 ലക്ഷം രൂപയും ഡീസലിന് 63.15 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുമാണു ഷോറൂം വില.
പുതിയ ജിഎൽസി വിപണിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
