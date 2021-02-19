News
ആമസോൺ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിർമിക്കും

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ വിഡിയോ സ്ട്രീമിങ് ഉപകരണമായ ഫയർ സ്റ്റിക് അടക്കമുള്ള ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ നിർമാണം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഈ വർഷം ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ആമസോൺ അറിയിച്ചു. ക്ലൗഡ് നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക് ടെക്നോളജിയുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ചെന്നൈയിലാണ് ഇവ നിർമിക്കുക.
