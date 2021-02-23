ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ഓഹരി വിപണിയിൽ രണ്ടു മാസത്തിനിടെയുള്ള ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഏകദിന ഇടിവ് ഇന്നലെ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. നിക്ഷേപകരുടെ ആസ്തിയിൽ 3.7 ലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപയുടെ കുറവുണ്ടായി. ബോംബെ സ്റ്റോക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ചിൽ അഞ്ചു വ്യാപാര ദിവസത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ വിപണി മൂല്യത്തിലെ ഇടിവ് 4.89 ലക്ഷം കോടിയാണ്. ഇന്നലെ സെൻസെക്സ് 1,145 പോയിന്റ് ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 49,744.32ൽ ക്ലോസ് ചെയ്തു. നിഫ്റ്റി 306.05 പോയിന്റ് ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 14,675.70 പോയിന്റിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.
ഓഹരി വിപണിയിൽ വൻ ഇടിവ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Rahul Gandhi turns seafarer in unique outreach to fisherfolk at Vaddy harbour
-
Kerala Cabinet now keen on sorting out protesting job aspirants' demands
-
ED books Santosh Eapen as first accused over Life Mission money-laundering case
-
Politics in Kerala refreshing, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP calls him 'opportunist'
-
Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck