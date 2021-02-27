News
വിലക്കയറ്റപരിധി 4% മതി: റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ വിലക്കയറ്റത്തോത് സംബന്ധിച്ച്, ഇപ്പോൾ തീരുമാനിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ശരാശരി 4% (2% മുതൽ 6% വരെയാകാം) എന്ന പരിധി തന്നെ മതി അടുത്ത 5 വർഷത്തേക്കും എന്ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക്. 2016ലാണ് ഈ നിരക്ക് അനുമാനം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ഇനി മാർച്ച് 31ന് നിരക്കു പുനർനിർണയിക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക് നിലപാടു വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.
