ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ഇതുവരെ 10 ലക്ഷം ഇന്ത്യൻ നിർമിത എസ്യുവികൾ രാജ്യത്തും വിദേശത്തുമായി വിറ്റഴിച്ചെന്ന് ഹ്യുണ്ടായ് മോട്ടർ ഇന്ത്യ അറിയിച്ചു. 2015ൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച മിഡ്സൈസ് എസ്യുവി ക്രെറ്റ രാജ്യത്ത് ഇതുവരെ 5.9 ലക്ഷം എണ്ണം വിറ്റപ്പോൾ 2.2 ലക്ഷം എണ്ണം കയറ്റുമതി ചെയ്യാനുമായി. 2019ൽ എത്തിച്ച കോംപാക്ട് എസ്യുവി വെന്യൂ ഇതുവരെ 1.8 ലക്ഷം എണ്ണം വിറ്റതായും വിപണനവിഭാഗം ഡയറക്ടർ തരുൺ ഗാർഗ് പറഞ്ഞു.
10 ലക്ഷം ഇന്ത്യൻ എസ്യുവി വിറ്റ് ഹ്യുണ്ടായ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Centre flags falling number of RT-PCR tests in Kerala despite rising COVID-19 threat
-
Mask a must even if driving alone, car is a public place: Delhi High Court
-
Political spat erupts in Kuravilangad as man dies after gulping toxic liquid
-
Youth League activist killed in post-poll clash in Kannur, CPI(M) worker held
-
Voter turnout drops in constituencies where BJP fancied its chances