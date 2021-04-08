News
രൂപയ്ക്ക് തിരിച്ചടി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ രാജ്യത്തെ കോവിഡ് കേസുകളിലുണ്ടായ വർധന രൂപയുടെ  മൂല്യം ഇടിച്ചു. ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയത്തിൽ രൂപ 105 പൈസ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 74.47ൽ എത്തി.
