കെ.ആർ.ജ്യോതിലാലിന് കൊച്ചി മെട്രോ എംഡിയുടെ ചുമതല

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ കൊച്ചി മെട്രോ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറുടെ ചുമതല ഗതാഗതവകുപ്പ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.ആർ.ജ്യോതിലാലിന്. എംഡിയായിരുന്ന അൽകേഷ് കുമാർ ശർമ കേന്ദ്ര കാബിനറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിലെ അഡീഷനൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയായി നിയമിക്കപ്പെട്ടതോടെയാണ് ജ്യോതിലാലിന് അധികച്ചുമതല നൽകിയത്. 
