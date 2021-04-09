News
കല്യാൺ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് ഓഹരിക്ക് മുന്നേറ്റം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കല്യാൺ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് ഓഹരികൾക്ക് ഇന്നലെ വിപണിയിൽ 5 ശതമാനത്തോളം വില ഉയർന്നു. തങ്ങളുടെ സ്വർണ ഇടപാടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം വലിയ തോതിൽ വർധിക്കുന്നതായും മാർച്ച് 31ന് അവസാനിച്ച പാദത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്നുമാത്രം 60% വരുമാന വർധന ഉണ്ടായി എന്നുമുള്ള കമ്പനിയുടെ അറിയിപ്പിനെ തുടർന്നാണിത്. ബിഎസ്ഇയിൽ ഓഹരിവില 4.58% ഉയർന്ന് 73.10 രൂപയായി. എൻഎസ്ഇയിൽ 4% വർധിച്ച് 72.75 രൂപയായി.
