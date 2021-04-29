മുംബൈ∙ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക വളർച്ച ഇക്കൊല്ലം 11% ആകാമെന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ വികസന ബാങ്ക് പ്രതീക്ഷ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. വാക്സീൻ വിതരണം ശക്തമായി നടക്കുമെന്നതാണ് അനുമാനത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനം. എന്നാൽ, കോവിഡിന്റെ രണ്ടാം തരംഗം ഗൗരവമേറിയതാണെന്നും എഡിബി പറഞ്ഞു
ഇന്ത്യ 11% വളരും: എഡിബി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
