തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ കെടിഡിസി ഹോട്ടലുകളെ രാജ്യാന്തര ബുക്കിങ് പോർട്ടലുകളുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് മന്ത്രി പി.എ.മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് പറഞ്ഞു. ഇതിന്റെ ആദ്യപടിയായി ചാനൽ മാനേജർ സോഫ്റ്റ്വെയർ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തും. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഗ്രാൻഡ് ചൈത്രം ഹോട്ടലാണ് ആദ്യം ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുകയെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.
കെടിഡിസി ഹോട്ടൽ ബുക്കിങ് : ഇനി രാജ്യാന്തര പോർട്ടലുകളും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
