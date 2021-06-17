News
പുതിയ ഹോണ്ട ഗോൾഡ് വിങ് ടൂർ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ പുതിയ ഗോൾഡ് വിങ് ടൂർ മോഡൽ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച് ഹോണ്ട മോട്ടോർസൈക്കിൾ ആൻഡ് സ്‌കൂട്ടർ ഇന്ത്യ. പൂർണമായും ജപ്പാനിൽ നിർമിച്ചതാണിത്. എക്സ്‌ക്ലൂസീവ് പ്രീമിയം ഡീലർഷിപ്പുകൾ വഴിയാണ് വിൽപന. www.hondabigwing.in/BookNow വഴി ഓൺലൈനായി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം. മാനുവൽ ട്രാൻസ്മിഷൻ മോഡലിന് 37,20,342 രൂപയും, ഡിസിടി പ്ലസ് എയർ ബാഗ് മോഡലിന് 39,16,055 രൂപയുമാണ് എക്സ് ഷോറൂം വില. 1833 സിസി എൻജിനാണ്. 
