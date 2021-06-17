കൊച്ചി∙ പുതിയ ഗോൾഡ് വിങ് ടൂർ മോഡൽ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച് ഹോണ്ട മോട്ടോർസൈക്കിൾ ആൻഡ് സ്കൂട്ടർ ഇന്ത്യ. പൂർണമായും ജപ്പാനിൽ നിർമിച്ചതാണിത്. എക്സ്ക്ലൂസീവ് പ്രീമിയം ഡീലർഷിപ്പുകൾ വഴിയാണ് വിൽപന. www.hondabigwing.in/BookNow വഴി ഓൺലൈനായി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം. മാനുവൽ ട്രാൻസ്മിഷൻ മോഡലിന് 37,20,342 രൂപയും, ഡിസിടി പ്ലസ് എയർ ബാഗ് മോഡലിന് 39,16,055 രൂപയുമാണ് എക്സ് ഷോറൂം വില. 1833 സിസി എൻജിനാണ്.
പുതിയ ഹോണ്ട ഗോൾഡ് വിങ് ടൂർ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Jilted youth kills woman, stabs minor sister in Malappuram
-
Which all areas are under lockdown? Info from 14 districts in Kerala
-
Walmart-owned Flipkart challenges court order on restarting antitrust probe by CCI
-
Owners in dark as Patel goes ahead with land acquisition in Lakshadweep
-
Kerala unlocks: Public transport & offices resume operations