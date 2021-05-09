News
കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവല്ല ∙ പരുമല സെന്റ് ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് മിഷൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന മലങ്കര ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭാ അധ്യക്ഷൻ പരിശുദ്ധ ബസേലിയോസ് മാർത്തോമ്മാ പൗലോസ് ദ്വിതീയൻ കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായുടെ ആരോഗ്യ നിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടരുന്നു.
