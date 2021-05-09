തിരുവല്ല ∙ പരുമല സെന്റ് ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് മിഷൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന മലങ്കര ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭാ അധ്യക്ഷൻ പരിശുദ്ധ ബസേലിയോസ് മാർത്തോമ്മാ പൗലോസ് ദ്വിതീയൻ കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായുടെ ആരോഗ്യ നിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടരുന്നു.
കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN KERALA
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Here's a list of district-wise COVID-19 helpline numbers in Kerala
-
Kerala revises Covid action plan: All govt hospitals told to focus on pandemic
-
Increase in critically ill patients sparks fears of possible ventilator shortage
-
Bengal: Several new faces among 43 ministers likely to be sworn-in on Monday
-
Column | Masterstrokes or gambles?