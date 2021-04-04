ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ് ∙ നിലവിലെ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയുമായി വ്യാപാര ഇടപാടുകൾക്കില്ലെന്നു പാക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാൻ. വിലക്കയറ്റം തടയാൻ പരുത്തി, പഞ്ചസാര എന്നിവ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇറക്കുമതി ചെയ്യാൻ സാമ്പത്തിക ഏകോപന സമിതിയാണു കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം ശുപാർശ ചെയ്തത്. ഇന്നലെ മന്ത്രിസഭാംഗങ്ങളുമായി നടത്തിയ ചർച്ചയ്ക്കുശേഷം ഇതിനുള്ള സാധ്യത പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തള്ളി.
ഇന്ത്യയുമായി വ്യാപാരത്തിനില്ല: പാക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
