ഫസ്‌ലു റഹ്മാൻ ഗോകുലത്തിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കോഴിക്കോട്∙ ത്രിപുരയ്ക്കു വേണ്ടി സന്തോഷ് ട്രോഫി ഫുട്ബോൾ കളിച്ച മലപ്പുറം താനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫസ്‌ലു റഹ്മാൻ (22) അടുത്ത സീസണിൽ ഐ ലീഗ്  ക്ലബ് ഗോകുലം കേരള എഫ്സിക്കു വേണ്ടി കളിക്കും. ത്രിപുര പ്രാദേശിക ഫുട്ബോൾ ലീഗിലെ ടോപ് സ്കോററാണ് ഈ വിങ്ങർ. മുൻപു ബെംഗളൂരു ഓസോൺ എഫ്സിക്കു വേണ്ടിയും കളിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഫസ്‌ലു ഉൾപ്പെടെ 3 പുതിയ മലയാളി താരങ്ങളുമായി ഗോകുലം കരാറിലെത്തി.
