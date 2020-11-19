News
ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന്റെ മാധ്യമ പങ്കാളിയായി മനോരമ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി ∙ തുടർച്ചയായ 7–ാം ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലും കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സിന്റെ മാധ്യമ പങ്കാളിയായി ‘മലയാള മനോരമ’. ഗോവയിലെ അടച്ചിട്ട സ്റ്റേഡിയങ്ങളിൽ അരങ്ങേറുന്ന ഐഎസ്എലിലെ ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് ടീമിന്റെ വിശേഷങ്ങൾ  മനോരമ ദിനപത്രം, മനോരമ     ന്യൂസ്,  റേഡിയോ മാംഗോ, മനോരമ ഓൺലൈൻ എന്നിവയിലൂടെ  അറിയാം. v
