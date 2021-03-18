News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ബൊപ്പണ്ണ – ഖുറേഷി സഖ്യത്തിന് തോൽവി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Representative image

അകാപുൽകോ (മെക്സിക്കോ) ∙ 7 വർഷത്തിനുശേഷം ഒരുമിച്ച ഇന്ത്യ – പാക്ക് ടെന്നിസ് ജോടികളായ രോഹൻ ബൊപ്പണ്ണയ്ക്കും ഐസം ഉൽ ഹഖ് ഖുറേഷിക്കും മെക്സിക്കൻ ഓപ്പണിലെ ആദ്യ മത്സരത്തിൽ തോൽവി. 2–ാം സീഡ് ബ്രൂണോ സോറസ്– ജാമി മറി സഖ്യത്തിനോടാണു സൂപ്പർ ടൈബ്രേക്കറിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്. സ്കോർ: 7-6, 2-6, 1-10. 2014ലെ ഷെൻസൻ എടിപി ടൂർണമെന്റിനുശേഷം ബൊപ്പണ്ണയും ഖുറേഷിയും ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരുമിച്ചു മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്. 
MORE IN TENNIS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA