റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷ പഠിച്ചാൽ പുതുഅവസരങ്ങൾ നിങ്ങളെ തേടി വരുമോ?

തൊഴിൽ സാധ്യത തേടുമ്പോൾ മിക്ക റിക്രൂട്ടർമാരും അപേക്ഷകന്റെ റെസ്യൂമയിൽ തേടുന്ന പ്രധാന കാര്യമാണ് ഭാഷനൈപുണ്യം. ഇംഗ്ലിഷിനു പുറമേ ഒരു വിദേശ ഭാഷ കൂടി അറിഞ്ഞാൽ തൊഴിൽ നേടാനുള്ള സാധ്യത ഇരട്ടിക്കുകയാണ്. പല രാജ്യാന്തര കമ്പനികളും അപേക്ഷകന്റെ ആശയവിനിമയ മികവിനു പ്രത്യേക പരിഗണന നൽകും. അധികമാരും പഠിക്കാത്ത ഭാഷയിൽ നൈപുണ്യമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ നിങ്ങൾക്കാവില്ലേ മുൻതൂക്കം. അവസരങ്ങളുടെ ലോകത്ത് മുന്നേറാൻ റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷ പഠിച്ചാലോ?

വീട്ടിലിരുന്നു റഷ്യൻ പഠിക്കാൻ മലയാള മനോരമയുടെ എജ്യുക്കേഷൻ പോർട്ടലായ മനോരമ ഹൊറൈസൺ അവസരമൊരുക്കുന്നു. മേയ് 29 മുതൽ 31 വരെ ഒാൺലൈനായി നടത്തുന്ന റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷാ ക്ലാസിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. മോസ്കോ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് യുണിവേഴ്സിറ്റ് ഒാഫ് എജ്യുക്കേഷനും തിരുവനന്തപുരം റഷ്യൻ ഹൗസുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് നടത്തുന്ന ഒാൺലൈൻ ക്ലാസ് നയിക്കുന്നത് താത്യാന പെറോവയാണ്. വൈകിട്ട് 7 മുതൽ 9 വരെ നടത്തുന്ന കോഴ്സ് വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ഇ – സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും ലഭിക്കും. റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാൻ https://www.manoramahorizon.com/course/learn-russian-language/ എന്ന് ലിങ്ക് ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക അല്ലെങ്കിൽ വിളിക്കുക 9048991111

Course Curriculum

Day 1

Introduction to the biggest country in the world: Russia as a land of nature diversity

Learn to greet in Russian

Learn Russian alphabets

Moscow ancient and modern

Learn to introduce yourself in Russian

Day 2

A quick look at Russian history and culture

How to ask for permission and give permission

St. Petersburg from a bird's eye view

Short statements in Russian, yes/no questions, what/who/when/where questions

Basic Russian for daily life: asking for directions

Day 3

Education in Russia and job opportunities

How to talk about your family and colleagues in Russian

Numerals, days of the week, months in Russian

Basic Russian for daily life: in a shop or in a restaurant

Wrapping-up session

Content Summary : Online Course - Learn Russian Language From Russian House