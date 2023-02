ഇരുതലമൂരിക്ക് അദ്ഭുത സിദ്ധികൾ, സൂക്ഷിച്ചാൽ ഭാഗ്യമെത്തും; അന്ധവിശ്വാസത്തിന്റെ മറവിൽ മൃഗക്കടത്ത്

WB | Team of Belacoba forest range seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. Accused identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. It was scheduled for delivery to Nepal. pic.twitter.com/tW3wrVmVvJ