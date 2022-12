1971 യുദ്ധവീരൻ ഭൈരോൺ സിങ് രാത്തോഡ്‌‌ വിടവാങ്ങി; ‘ബോർഡർ’ സിനിമയിൽ ആവിഷ്കരിച്ച ധീരത

DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty.

Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nzlqNJUi9K