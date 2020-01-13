‘ജോക്കറി’ന് 11 ഓസ്കർ നോമിനേഷൻ; അപൂർവനേട്ടത്തിൽ ‘പാരസൈറ്റ്’

2020 ഓസ്കർ പുരസ്കാര നിർണയപ്പട്ടികയിൽ 11 നാമനിർദ്ദേശങ്ങളുമായി ‘ജോക്കർ’ മുന്നിൽ. അക്രമവാസന വളർത്തുന്നു എന്നു വിമർശിക്കപ്പെട്ട ചിത്രത്തിന് ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് അക്കാദമി ഓഫ് ഫിലിം ആൻഡ് ടെലിവിഷൻ ആർട്സ് (ബാഫ്റ്റ) പുരസ്കാര നിർണയപ്പട്ടികയിലും 11 നാമനിർദേശങ്ങൾ ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. വിഖ്യാതമായ ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ് പുരസ്കാരത്തിൽ ‘ജോക്കറി’ലൂടെ ജോക്വിൻ ഫീനിക്സ് മികച്ച നടനുളള പുരസ്കാരം നേടിയ ഫീനിക്സ് ഓസ്കറിനും നേട്ടമാവർത്തിക്കുമോ എന്ന കൗതുകത്തിലാണ് സിനിമാലോകം.
77 –ാമത് ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ് പുരസ്കാരത്തിൽ മികച്ച വിദേശഭാഷാ ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള പുരസ്കാരവും കാൻ ചലച്ചിത്രോൽസവത്തിൽ പാം ദി ഓർ പുരസ്കാരവും നേടിയ ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയൻ ചിത്രം ‘പാരസൈറ്റ്’ മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനും മികച്ച വിദേശഭാഷാ ചിത്രത്തിനുമുളള ഇരട്ട ഓസ്കർ നോമിനേഷൻ നേടുന്ന ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ആറാമത്തെ ചിത്രമായി. മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിക്കുന്ന പതിനൊന്നാമത്തെ വിദേശഭാഷാ ചിത്രം കൂടിയാണ് കോമിക്കൽ ത്രില്ലർ സിനിമയായ ‘പാരസൈറ്റ്’. മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള ഓസ്കറിന് പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയൻ ചിത്രം കൂടിയാണിത്. ഒരു വിദേശഭാഷാ ചിത്രം ഓസ്കർ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനുളള പുരസ്കാരം ഇതുവരെ നേടിയിട്ടില്ല.
ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഉടനീളം പരിഹാസവും അപമാനവും പീഡനവും ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുന്ന ആർതർ ഫ്ലെക്ക് എന്ന കോമേഡിയൻ ഗോഥം നഗരത്തെ വിറപ്പിക്കുന്ന വില്ലനായി തീരുന്നതാണ് ‘ജോക്കർ’ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പ്രമേയം. 17 വയസ്സ് മുതലുള്ളവർക്കു കാണാൻ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചുള്ള ഹോളിവുഡ് സിനിമകൾക്ക് നൽകുന്ന ‘ആർ’ റേറ്റിങ്ങോടെയെത്തിയ ഈ സൈക്കോളജിക്കൽ ത്രില്ലർ, ഈ റേറ്റിങ് ലഭിച്ച സിനിമകളിൽ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ഏറ്റവും വരുമാനം നേടിയ സിനിമ കൂടിയാണ്. ബാറ്റ്മാൻ ചിത്രകഥയിലെ വില്ലനായ ‘ജോക്കറി’നറെ പുതിയ അവതരണം കാഴ്ചവച്ച ‘ജോക്കർ’ കോമിക് ബുക്ക് സിനിമകളിൽ ഏറ്റവും കലക്ഷൻ നേടിയ സിനിമയെന്ന റെക്കോർഡും നേരത്തെ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു. 106.7 കോടി ഡോളറാണ് ചിത്രം ബോക്സോഫിസിൽ കലക്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
മറ്റ് ഓസ്കർ നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ചുവടെ:
Best picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
1917
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Ford v Ferrari
Best actress in a leading role
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best animated feature film
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Best international feature film
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Best original screenplay
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Knives Out
1917
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
The Two Popes
Joker
Best documentary feature
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
Honeyland
For Sama
The Cave
Best original song
I’m Standing With You, from Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, from Frozen II
Stand Up, from Harriet
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, from Toy Story 4
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917
Best cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best production design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Best makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best costume design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Best original score
1917, Thomas Newman
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best documentary short subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best film editing
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Best sound mixing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker