‘അവർ രാജ്യസേവനത്തിലാണ്’; സൈനികർക്കു വെള്ളവും മരുന്നുമായി ദൂരങ്ങൾ താണ്ടുന്നവർ

#Chushul's volunteers are in service to the nation, Monks, Women, Employees, Men & Youth carrying essential needs and water to #BlackTop #Chushul from village. Hats of to all the volunteers.@IAmErAijaz @KirenRijiju @narendramodi @PMOIndia @JTNBJP @rajnathsingh @rohit_chahal pic.twitter.com/Y1KeBXnNim