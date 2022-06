കുതിച്ചുയർന്ന് പിഎസ്എൽവി– സി 53; വാണിജ്യ വിക്ഷേപണത്തിൽ ചരിത്രമെഴുതി ഐഎസ്ആർഒ

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites launched from the 2nd Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It accompanies PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilized platform.



(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/zfK8SZJcvr