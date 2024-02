How shameless



First, Rahul Gandhi made @himantabiswa ji eat biscuits 🍪 from same plate as his pet dog 🐕 Pidi



Then Congress President Khargeji compares party workers to dogs 🐕



& now, Shehzada gives a biscuit 🍪 rejected by a dog 🐕 to a party worker



This is the RESPECT… pic.twitter.com/hXZGwGa2Ks