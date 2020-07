ആറ് സിക്സിന്റെ കാര്യം ഇന്നെങ്കിലും മിണ്ടരുത്: ആരാധകരെ വിലക്കി യുവി, കയ്യടി!

View this post on Instagram

I’m sure everytime I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to him getting hit for six sixes! But today I request all my fans not to mention it but to applaud what this man has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke - it takes years of hard work, dedication and determination. How you have always fought and come victorious over your setbacks, Broady my friend you are a legend! Hats off 👊🏽🙌🏻 @stuartbroad8